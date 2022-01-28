Advertisement

Suspects arrested after meth trafficking investigation

Drug ring taken down in Laurel Co.
Drug ring taken down in Laurel Co.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced the dismantling of the Local Multi Pound Methamphetamine Drug Trafficking Organization. The investigation began on January 25th.

Deputies said an investigation led to the arrest of Jalen Pasley, also known as Jalen Marshall, 29, of Louisville after discovering he was distributing meth from Louisville to Laurel County.

Police said further investigation led to the arrest of Dustin Bice, 29, who had been taking the meth Pasley brought into the Corbin area.

Deputies followed Pasley on what they believed was a meth delivery. When they stopped his car, they said he tried to flee the scene. Pasley led them on a high-speed chase to Whitley County, where he was involved in a non-injury accident.

He was taken into custody by police. They said he had thrown around 2 pounds of meth from his car during the chase.

Pasley was arrested on January 26 and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

On January 27, police carried out a search warrant at Bice’s home. Inside, they found explosives and firearms.

Bice was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

