Virtual meeting discusses safety at Panbowl Lake in Jackson

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A virtual public meeting was held Thursday to discuss safety at the Panbowl Lake Dam.

The lake was created artificially, using part of the Kentucky River and Kentucky Highway 15.

The roadway serves as the dam, but the embankment has now started to slip after historic flooding last March.

Officials went over recommended safety changes during the meeting.

“The engineer report made several recommendations, two of which were completed last year. The debris gate has been replaced over the east embankment standpipe, and crews have removed a significant amount of vegetation along the embankments,” project manager Aric Skaggs said. “Other possible improvements include installing a sheet pile wall at the west embankment, flattening slopes, adding a secondary gate on Washington Avenue outlet channel, a low level drawdown valve at east embankment, and widening KY 15.”

People can also meet with the project team at the District 10 office if they have questions.

