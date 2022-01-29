Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warm surge moves in next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After frigid temperatures for the past several days, a warm surge comes in next week before more wintry changes.

Temperatures will fall through the 20s and into the teens for your evening and night ahead. Wind chill values will be even colder in the lower teens overnight. Fortunately, dry conditions will continue with mostly clear skies lasting.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the teens for most and 20s for others. After a cold start, we’ll start to see milder air return as winds turn out of the south. These southerly winds will help temperatures boost into the 40s for most areas. Mostly sunny skies will be around, with dry conditions lasting throughout the day.

We’ll keep our dry and warmer pattern going into the beginning of the workweek, with the 40s potentially reaching near 50 by Wednesday. Our next significant change will come for the middle and latter part of the week. This system begins as gusty showers on Wednesday that will last into the first half of Thursday. Temperatures plunge in the latter part of the week, and rain could change to ice, sleet, and snow. The changeover of this precipitation is still up in the air, but stay weather aware as we get closer, and we’ll keep you updated.

