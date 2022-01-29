Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warm surge moves in next week

Warmer air surges in early next week before another wintry change follows it.
Warmer air surges in early next week before another wintry change follows it.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After frigid temperatures for the past several days, a warm surge comes in next week before more wintry changes.

Temperatures will fall through the 20s and into the teens for your evening and night ahead. Wind chill values will be even colder in the lower teens overnight. Fortunately, dry conditions will continue with mostly clear skies lasting.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the teens for most and 20s for others. After a cold start, we’ll start to see milder air return as winds turn out of the south. These southerly winds will help temperatures boost into the 40s for most areas. Mostly sunny skies will be around, with dry conditions lasting throughout the day.

We’ll keep our dry and warmer pattern going into the beginning of the workweek, with the 40s potentially reaching near 50 by Wednesday. Our next significant change will come for the middle and latter part of the week. This system begins as gusty showers on Wednesday that will last into the first half of Thursday. Temperatures plunge in the latter part of the week, and rain could change to ice, sleet, and snow. The changeover of this precipitation is still up in the air, but stay weather aware as we get closer, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP trooper ‘stable’ after being shot in Cynthiana; suspect in custody
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Squalls Move Through
Travis Hurley.
Kentucky community mourning death of police officer
snow squalls
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Light snow and tumbling temps

Latest News

Good Saturday morning y’all! It is very very cold across the bluegrass with temps in the single...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A bitter cold day
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Squalls Move Through
snow squalls
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Light snow and tumbling temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Squalls Move Through
WATCH | Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Squalls Move Through