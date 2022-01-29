Ally Blake’s Forecast | A bitter cold day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is very very cold across the bluegrass with temps in the single digits and wind chill readings below zero. Brrr!

A few flurries likely early on in southern KY, but we dry up throughout the day. Temps stay bitterly cold in the low to mid-20s. Some clouds come in closer to sunset and temps drop back to the teens. Sunday also looks to stay quiet and Monday too. Monday temps finally get up to near normal in the low 40s. We could potentially get up to 50 degrees next week ahead of our next system. This will start off with heavy rainfall before eventually changing over to snow with arctic cold air after. It seems like we can’t seem to catch a break.

Oh well, I hope you all have a great day and try to stay warm.

