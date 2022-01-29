Advertisement

Brady retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl wins

5-time NFL MVP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP trooper ‘stable’ after being shot in Cynthiana; suspect in custody
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Squalls Move Through
Travis Hurley.
Kentucky community mourning death of police officer
snow squalls
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Light snow and tumbling temps

Latest News

Guy Strong honored at GRC.
GRC sweeps Montgomery County, Guy Strong honored
The Blue Grass Stakes is now a Grade 1 race.
Keeneland’s Blue Grass Stakes returns to Grade 1 status
Nashville Ensworth receiver Shamar Porter has committed to play at UK.
Cats get commitment from 4-star wide receiver
With her 25 points, Rhyne Howard became the third player in Kentucky women’s basketball history...
With only six available, Kentucky falls short at Vanderbilt