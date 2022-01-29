GRC sweeps Montgomery County, Guy Strong honored

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The George Rogers Clark boys beat Montgomery County 77-31 Friday night and the Cardinal girls beat the Indians 60-15.

The Cardinal boys (19-1) visit Great Crossing on January 30.

The Cardinal girls (19-1) host Frederick Douglass on January 31.

In between the games, GRC honored legendary boys basketball coach Guy Strong. He coached the Cardinals from 1983-1990 and again from 1995-2001. The Mayor of Winchester made a proclamation that January 28, 2022 will now be known as Guy Strong Day.

“It’s hard for me to believe,” said Strong. “The good lord has been kind to me as a player and as a coach. The opportunity to have the caliber of kids you have here throughout your career, it’s great to see them be successful.”

January 28, 2022 will now be known as Guy Rowland Strong Day in Winchester. Special night for the @WinCity_BBall legend. pic.twitter.com/At9e8ly3oa — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) January 29, 2022

