GRC sweeps Montgomery County, Guy Strong honored

January 28, 2022 will now be known as Guy Strong Day.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The George Rogers Clark boys beat Montgomery County 77-31 Friday night and the Cardinal girls beat the Indians 60-15.

The Cardinal boys (19-1) visit Great Crossing on January 30.

The Cardinal girls (19-1) host Frederick Douglass on January 31.

In between the games, GRC honored legendary boys basketball coach Guy Strong. He coached the Cardinals from 1983-1990 and again from 1995-2001. The Mayor of Winchester made a proclamation that January 28, 2022 will now be known as Guy Strong Day.

“It’s hard for me to believe,” said Strong. “The good lord has been kind to me as a player and as a coach. The opportunity to have the caliber of kids you have here throughout your career, it’s great to see them be successful.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

