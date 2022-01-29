GRC sweeps Montgomery County, Guy Strong honored
January 28, 2022 will now be known as Guy Strong Day.
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The George Rogers Clark boys beat Montgomery County 77-31 Friday night and the Cardinal girls beat the Indians 60-15.
The Cardinal boys (19-1) visit Great Crossing on January 30.
The Cardinal girls (19-1) host Frederick Douglass on January 31.
In between the games, GRC honored legendary boys basketball coach Guy Strong. He coached the Cardinals from 1983-1990 and again from 1995-2001. The Mayor of Winchester made a proclamation that January 28, 2022 will now be known as Guy Strong Day.
“It’s hard for me to believe,” said Strong. “The good lord has been kind to me as a player and as a coach. The opportunity to have the caliber of kids you have here throughout your career, it’s great to see them be successful.”
