Ky. attorney general files motion for redistricting hearing
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge will hear arguments next week on the motion to stop new political boundaries from taking effect.
The Kentucky Democratic Party originally sued, after lawmakers overrode some governor vetoes to make the new districts official.
This latest motion is from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office ahead of more action from the KDP.
The goal is to have a judge make a ruling on the new districts.
That hearing is expected to be next Wednesday in Franklin Circuit Court.
