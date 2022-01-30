Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warm surge before more wintry changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to track a warm surge for early this week, we also are keeping our attention on the next winter storm potential that comes in for the latter half of the week, bringing possibly high impacts with it.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll hold onto chilly conditions as we begin to drop through the 30s. Winds out of the west around 5-15mph will also keep it much colder due to the wind chill effect. As we head into later tonight, dry conditions persist with mostly clear skies, and temperatures will drop further through the 20s.

Temperatures begin the day in the lower-20s and upper teens Monday morning. We’ll continue to track dry conditions lasting in the forecast throughout the day with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds mixed in. Temperatures will be very similar to what we saw for Sunday, with highs only reaching into the lower to mid-40s.

While we enjoy our nice warm surge, we all need to stay weather aware and alert of what’s to come from Wednesday through Friday. This system will initially begin as gusty heavy showers from Wednesday to Thursday. Then, as we continue through Thursday, the front will drop further into our region, meaning temperatures could cool down nearly 30+ degrees in a matter of hours. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will also be possible from Thursday into Friday. While we expect this system to bring significant impacts, there is still uncertainty surrounding the exact track of the system, precipitation amounts, and who sees the highest impact. However, while there are uncertainties, we will continue to update you with the latest information throughout the week.

