Bengals stun Chiefs in OT, advance to first Super Bowl since 1988

KANSAS CITY (WKYT) - For the first time since 1988 and for the third time in franchise history, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl.

Rookie Evan McPherson drilled a 31-yard field goal in overtime to beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 27-24. McPherson did not miss a single kick in the postseason. He was a perfect 12/12 and hit three field goals from 50+ yards.

Down 18 points, the Bengals match the biggest comeback in the history of league championship games.

Cincinnati awaits the winner of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

