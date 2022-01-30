Advertisement

Bengals stun Chiefs in OT, advance to first Super Bowl since 1988

Cincinnati beat Kansas City 27-24 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard...
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY (WKYT) - For the first time since 1988 and for the third time in franchise history, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl.

Rookie Evan McPherson drilled a 31-yard field goal in overtime to beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium 27-24. McPherson did not miss a single kick in the postseason. He was a perfect 12/12 and hit three field goals from 50+ yards.

Down 18 points, the Bengals match the biggest comeback in the history of league championship games.

Cincinnati awaits the winner of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

