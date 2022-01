DELAND, Fla. (AP) - Christiaan Jones had a season-high 25 points as Stetson defeated Eastern Kentucky 113-95.

Wheza Panzo added 20 points for the Hatters.

Jomaru Brownamd Micheal Moreno led the Colonels on Saturday with 21 points each.

EKU is now 10-12 overall, 2-6 in the ASUN. Stetson improves to 9-12.

