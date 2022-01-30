KSP trooper shot in Cynthiana released from hospital and recovering at home

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says the trooper shot multiple times in Cynthiana is now recovering at home after being released from University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

The shooting occurred on Delta Court around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

KSP says the trooper was hit six times, with three rounds hitting the trooper’s bulletproof vest. Captain Paul Blanton says that one of those bullets was placed in a life-threatening position, so the vest saved his life without a doubt.

One shot hit his taser, while another struck his body-worn radio. Cynthiana police chief Doug Robinson says that the final shot hit the trooper in the shoulder and KSP says it caused serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in this case is 22-year-old LeeQuan T. Taylor of Lexington. Taylor was arrested last night and is now in the Bourbon County Detention Center.

Taylor faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer, assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Court records show that Taylor also pled guilty to multiple felony offenses back in December 2020.

Robinson said the trooper shot was somebody he knew personally, so the incident hit home for him and his officers.

“It happened in your town, in your area...the first thing you think is it could’ve been me,” Robinson said. “You feel the sadness, you feel the anger, you feel the stress, you feel the empathy, there’s so many things you feel.”

But he was pleased to see the outpouring of support both from various first responder agencies and from the Cynthiana community.

“It doesn’t matter if he was a KSP Trooper, a Fish and Wildlife officer,” said Robinson. “The Cynthiana community that I know will always react that way, always want to help.”

We’re still waiting to hear about the identity of the trooper involved and working to learn what led up to those shots being fired on Delta Court.

