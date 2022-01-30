Murray State downs Morehead State in OVC 1st-place showdown

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - KJ Williams scored 21 points and Justice Hill scored 19 and Murray State beat Morehead State 77-66 on Saturday for the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Murray State won its 10th-straight game, while ending Morehead State’s 10-game winning streak. Tevin Brown became the all-time leader in conference history with 320-made career 3s.

Skyelar Potter had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Morehead State wraps up a three-game OVC road swing at Tennessee Tech Monday night at 7:00.

