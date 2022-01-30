Advertisement

Transylvania sweeps doubleheader vs. Bluffton

The third-ranked Transy women beat the Beavers 63-36.
Transy sweeps Bluffton
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 29, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania men and women swept Bluffton in a HCAC doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

The third-ranked Pioneer women hammered the Beavers 63-36 to stay perfect at 16-0. Madison Kellione led Transy with 15 points.

Transy (16-0, 8-0 HCAC) hosts Franklin on February 2.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Transylvania beat Bluffton 64-59 to move to 10-7, 5-5 in conference play.

Brian Lane and his Pioneers visit Franklin on February 2.

