Transylvania sweeps doubleheader vs. Bluffton
The third-ranked Transy women beat the Beavers 63-36.
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transylvania men and women swept Bluffton in a HCAC doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
The third-ranked Pioneer women hammered the Beavers 63-36 to stay perfect at 16-0. Madison Kellione led Transy with 15 points.
Transy (16-0, 8-0 HCAC) hosts Franklin on February 2.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Transylvania beat Bluffton 64-59 to move to 10-7, 5-5 in conference play.
Brian Lane and his Pioneers visit Franklin on February 2.
