Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mild and dry before a wintery blast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning y’all! It is another chilly start here in the bluegrass with temps in the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

It is going to be another quiet, calm, and dry day. Highs get up to about 40 degrees, give or take a few over. Overnight temps drop back to the upper 20s and low 30s. More clouds will funnel in for the first day of February and we surge well above average into the 50s. This is all ahead of our next major winter system.

The timing of this will be Wednesday into Friday. This slow-moving system will start off as rain. Likely picking up on 1″-4″ inches in some locations. Gusty winds too will cause some flash flooding issues. Eventually, temps will tumble, likely a 20-30 degree drop in a few hours. This will change the rain over into freezing rain and sleet. The potential for some icing is very likely for this system. No official totals yet as this system is tricky, but the end of the week is going to be messy. Snow is looking to be the least-likely precipitation type. This will go until Friday morning as arctic air makes its way back into the Commonwealth. The weekend looks cold and dry.

Groundhog’s Day is this week and I am really hoping after all this winter weather whiplash we can see an early spring!

I hope you all have a great day:)

