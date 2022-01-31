Bengals faithful react to ‘historic’ season, celebrate big win at Lexington bars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bengals fans filled up local bars in Lexington this afternoon to witness something some of them hadn’t seen before in their lives - their favorite team punching its ticket to the Super Bowl.

It was a busy weekend for Kentucky Sports Bar and Grille, starting with Kentucky’s big win on Saturday over Kansas and culminating in this Sunday slate of conference championship games.

For a while, there wasn’t much for the Bengals’ faithful to cheer about, with Cincinnati falling in a 21-3 hole in the first half. But just seeing the Bengals make it this far into the playoffs was special, with some calling it a historic season even if they hadn’t gotten the result they wanted.

“It’s always a great weekend to be a Cat fan, and then you get the Bengals playing in January,” said Paul Miller, who lives in Lexington. “It’s really rare, you know, but I’m cherishing all of this right now.”

“I mean I wasn’t born, I wasn’t even a concept when the Cincinnati Bengals were in this position last,” said Ava Debord, who has worked for the Bengals organization and UK athletics. “Watching it all happening live has been really awesome.”

Even when the team trailed by multiple scores, the confidence of fans within KSBar never wavered and their spirit never dampened.

“We got this, we got Joe Burrow, we’re golden!” said UK students Sam Hackbart and Jimmy King when Cincinnati trailed 21-3.

“Basically they’re playing for me to go to LA right now,” Miller said. “I’m going if they win.”

That confidence was validated when Evan McPherson knocked through the game-winning field goal to seal the 27-24 win in overtime over the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans were sent into a frenzy, and Miller booked that flight to Los Angeles…before the OT period even started.

“I’ve been there all year,” said Miller. “I didn’t doubt it for one minute. They know how to win these games, they won the same kind of game last time.”

Whether they’re at SoFi Stadium to see Super Bowl LVI in-person or at their favorite local bar, you can bet these Bengals fans will be roaring again in two weeks’ time.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.