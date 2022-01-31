Advertisement

Bengals faithful react to ‘historic’ season, celebrate big win at Lexington bars

Bengals fans filled up local bars in Lexington this afternoon to witness something some of them hadn’t seen before in their lives - their favorite team...
By Jeremy Tombs
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bengals fans filled up local bars in Lexington this afternoon to witness something some of them hadn’t seen before in their lives - their favorite team punching its ticket to the Super Bowl.

It was a busy weekend for Kentucky Sports Bar and Grille, starting with Kentucky’s big win on Saturday over Kansas and culminating in this Sunday slate of conference championship games.

For a while, there wasn’t much for the Bengals’ faithful to cheer about, with Cincinnati falling in a 21-3 hole in the first half. But just seeing the Bengals make it this far into the playoffs was special, with some calling it a historic season even if they hadn’t gotten the result they wanted.

“It’s always a great weekend to be a Cat fan, and then you get the Bengals playing in January,” said Paul Miller, who lives in Lexington. “It’s really rare, you know, but I’m cherishing all of this right now.”

“I mean I wasn’t born, I wasn’t even a concept when the Cincinnati Bengals were in this position last,” said Ava Debord, who has worked for the Bengals organization and UK athletics. “Watching it all happening live has been really awesome.”

Even when the team trailed by multiple scores, the confidence of fans within KSBar never wavered and their spirit never dampened.

“We got this, we got Joe Burrow, we’re golden!” said UK students Sam Hackbart and Jimmy King when Cincinnati trailed 21-3.

“Basically they’re playing for me to go to LA right now,” Miller said. “I’m going if they win.”

That confidence was validated when Evan McPherson knocked through the game-winning field goal to seal the 27-24 win in overtime over the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans were sent into a frenzy, and Miller booked that flight to Los Angeles…before the OT period even started.

“I’ve been there all year,” said Miller. “I didn’t doubt it for one minute. They know how to win these games, they won the same kind of game last time.”

Whether they’re at SoFi Stadium to see Super Bowl LVI in-person or at their favorite local bar, you can bet these Bengals fans will be roaring again in two weeks’ time.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP trooper ‘stable’ after being shot in Cynthiana; suspect in custody
File image
‘It is degrading:’ Ky. man sentenced 43 years in federal prison for kidnapping
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Squalls Move Through

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford reacts after the NFC Championship NFL football game against...
Rams advance to Super Bowl with thrilling 20-17 win over Niners
Rhyne Howard scored 23 points in the loss.
Pointer rallies No. 12 LSU women past Kentucky 78-69
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard...
Bengals stun Chiefs in OT, advance to first Super Bowl since 1988
A Columbia, Ky. woman has now recovered from COVID-induced psychosis.
WATCH | ‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis