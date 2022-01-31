Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Impact Late Week

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major winter storm is set to bring a lot of different precipitation to our region and this will likely cause issues. These issues range from the potential of flooding to freezing rain and some snow. This has a very ugly look to it, folks.

Let’s break down the threats:

FLOODING

  • Heavy rain is likely to fall across much of the state Wednesday through Thursday.
  • A general 1″-4″ will be possible with locally higher amounts.
  • Flash flooding and general flooding will both be possible.
  • This is my greatest concern as of right now.

FREEZING RAIN/SLEET

  • Temps crash from west to east late Wednesday night and Thursday.
  • As this happens, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front.
  • The greatest threat for significant amounts of freezing rain will be across western and central Kentucky with the majority of that coming later in the day.
  • The extent of the ice is still not known nor is the area of greatest impact.

SNOW

  • Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.
  • A period of light snow will be possible by Thursday night with another one possible Friday.
  • Any deviation in where the front slows down could result in better snow chances around here.
  • Snow is the lowest chance out of the 4 precipitation types.

TEMPS

  • Readings can spike into the 50s ahead of the front.
  • A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through.
  • The temp map late Wednesday and early Thursday may feature a more than 30 degree difference from west-east across the state.
  • Lows by the weekend can reach the single digits once again.

