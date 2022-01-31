Advertisement

Demolition begins on Meadowcrest Mansion

WATCH | Demolition begins on Meadowcrest Mansion
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Demolition has begun on a historic Lexington building.

Our team was there as crews began tearing down the garage at the Meadowcrest Mansion.

PREVIOUS: Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development

The mansion sits off Winchester Road, near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd.

It was built in 1929 on the Hamburg Place Farm.

The Maddens owned it for years. The current owners say it’s being torn down for new development.

