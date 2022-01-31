Demolition begins on Meadowcrest Mansion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Demolition has begun on a historic Lexington building.

Our team was there as crews began tearing down the garage at the Meadowcrest Mansion.

The mansion sits off Winchester Road, near I-75 and Polo Club Blvd.

It was built in 1929 on the Hamburg Place Farm.

The Maddens owned it for years. The current owners say it’s being torn down for new development.

