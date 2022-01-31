Advertisement

Hubble captures image of galaxies resembling ‘Star Trek’ spaceship

An image take by the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies that look similar to a spaceship...
An image take by the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies that look similar to a spaceship in "Star Trek."(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Captain Kirk is not the only one boldly going where no man has gone before.

NASA revealed an image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope which shows a galactic pair near a third galaxy. Any “Star Trek” fan will probably recognize the shape they make.

The two galaxies in the upper right appear to be interacting with one another. Together, they resemble the famous starship on “Star Trek,” the U.S.S. Enterprise.

An image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an area of space where stars are formed.
An image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an area of space where stars are formed.(NASA)

It was just one of two epic photographs taken by the Hubble. NASA also released a photo of an area where stars are formed, called “the Chameleon Cloud Complex.”

The bright blue glow is created by young stars reflecting off the surrounding nebulae.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car near UK’s campus
We are still tracking a potentially high impact winter storm later this week. There is still...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warm surge before more wintry changes
Mi Finca is deemed a total loss after an early morning fire.
Popular Stanton restaurant destroyed in fire
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP trooper ‘stable’ after being shot in Cynthiana; suspect in custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
White House: No ‘gaming the system’ on Supreme Court pick
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a basket during the second half of an NCAA college...
Oscar Tshiebwe named Naismith Trophy Player of the Week
As the fifth winter storm in just over a month takes aim at the Commonwealth, many smaller road...
Smaller Ky. road departments feeling strain of winter storms
Court filings don’t list attorneys for Merryman or Conlon, who was released after his initial...
2 men charged with making separate threats to kill president
UK beat Kansas Saturday night.
Keion Brooks Jr. named SEC Player of the Week