Joe Burrow Hunger Relief receives more than 800 donations amid winning AFC title

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Natalya Daoud and Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -More than 800 donations have been pouring in since Friday for Joe Burrow’s Hunger Relief Fund amid the Bengals playoff success totaling over $24,000 raised.

As of Monday at 2:15 p.m., the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio received over 100 donations, FAO President and CEO Cara Dingus Brook said.

People are donating increments of $9, representing Burrow’s jersey number, $31, representing the number of years since the Bengals last won a playoff game, and now $56 for the Super Bowl year.

Fans from other teams such as the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are also contributing their money to the cause.

Burrow sparked the movement of giving in his 2019 Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, where the Athens native expressed sympathy for those who go hungry in his hometown.

>> Donations are pouring into Burrow’s hunger relief fund amid playoff run

Since then, the fund has raised more than $1.3 million, including thousands that poured in after Burrow’s season-ending knee injury in November 2020.

Burrow’s hunger relief fund has now reached a sufficient size to support a yearly endowment in the amount of $50,000 for the fight against hunger in Southeast Ohio.

In 2022, the fund will begin offering hunger relief grants to other nonprofit organizations addressing contributing factors to hunger in the region. The grants will result from a partnership with FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund.

