Keion Brooks Jr. named SEC Player of the Week

In the 80-62 win at No. 5 Kansas, Brooks scored 27 points and added eight rebounds.
UK beat Kansas Saturday night.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keion Brooks Jr. has been named the SEC Player of the Week.

The junior forward averaged 19.5 points per game in a pair of wins against Mississippi State and No. 5 Kansas and scored a career-high 27 points against the Jayhawks.

He is the fourth UK player to earn an SEC weekly honor this season, but this marks the first such accolade of his career.

In the 80-62 win at No. 5 Kansas, Brooks scored 27 points and added eight rebounds. It marked his second 20-point performance of the season and 10th double-double. Brooks scored 15 straight points for UK at one point in the second half.

He scored the most points for UK against a top-five Associated Press opponent since Tyrese Maxey had 27 points against No. 3 Louisville on Dec. 28, 2019, in a 78-70 home victory. It was also the most points on the road for a Wildcat against a top-five team since Derrick Miller had 32 on Dec. 9, 1989, at No. 2 Kansas in a 150-95 loss. Finally, the 27 points were the most on the road in a UK victory against a top-five team since Fred Cowan had 27 on Feb. 14, 1980, at No. 5 LSU. Kentucky won 76-74 in overtime.

