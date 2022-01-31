Advertisement

Kentucky jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats (17-4, 6-2 SEC) host Vanderbilt Wednesday night.
Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates making three pointer during the first half of an...
Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates making three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Auburn remains No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week. The Tigers have won 17 straight games.

Gonzaga is No. 2 followed by UCLA and Purdue.

Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years. The Wildcats climbed seven spots after winning at Kansas.

Houston, Arizona, Baylor, Duke and Kansas round out the top 10. No. 23 Texas re-entered the poll as the week’s lone new addition.

