KSP searching for man who they say shot homeowner during robbery

Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on...
Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on Reverend Green Loop.(Kentucky State Police)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a man who they say shot a homeowner during a robbery.

Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on Reverend Green Loop. Police said he shot the homeowner during the robbery.

The victim, 66-year-old David Madden was able to tell police who shot him. Police believe it was an isolated incident and other people should not fear he’ll break into their home.

Lamb is no stranger to police. He was convicted after a 2001 incident in which he was originally charged with attempted murder of a police officer. He pleaded guilty to lesser charge, then served a 10-year sentence.

“Law enforcement has a heightened alert. We are looking for a suspect that has a lengthy criminal history involving a handgun,” said Trooper Scottie Pennington with Kentucky State Police.

Madden was taken to Rockcastle County Regional Hospital but people at his home say he was released this morning. Others in the home apparently witnessed what happened but did not want to talk to us about it.

Police said Lamb was seen driving a gray Toyota Scion.

