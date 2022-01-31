Lexington police investigating serious crash near UK’s campus
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on South Limestone, near the University of Kentucky’s campus.
The scene is between Cooper Drive and Transcript Avenue.
Lexington’s Traffic Management Center says the crash may have involved a person on the road.
WKYT is working to confirm details with police.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.