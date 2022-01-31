Man dies after being hit by car near UK’s campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man died after being hit by a car in Lexington Monday morning.

It happened near South Limestone and Conn Terrace, right next to UK Hospital and Shriners.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim has been identified as 62-year-old Gary Weathers, of Lexington.

We’re told this all happened just before 6:30 Monday morning. Lexington police said Weathers was crossing South Limestone outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle came through and hit him.

Weathers was rushed to the emergency room. The coroner says he was pronounced dead just before noon Monday.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene until police got there. At this point, we’re told the driver is not going to be facing any charges.

The road was closed down while Lexington Police’s collision reconstruction unit investigated.

We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.