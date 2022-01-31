Oscar Tshiebwe named Naismith Trophy Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week.

Big O averaged 19 points and 18 rebounds per game in two wins last week against Mississippi State and No. 5 Kansas.

He recorded 21 points and 22 rebounds against the Bulldogs on Tuesday, becoming the first UK player to have a 20-20 performance since Mike Phillips had two such games in 1976. He then added 17 points and 14 rebounds against the Jayhawks on Sunday.

Tshiebwe leads the country in rebounds per game (15.1), offensive rebounds per game (5.1), offensive rebounding percentage (20.1%) and defensive rebound percentage (36.5%). He has amassed 317 total rebounds on the season, 46 more than the next closest player this season.

The 255-pound forward has five 20 or more rebounding efforts, tying Blake Griffin and Tim Duncan for the most by a major-conference player since 1996-97. Only one other player has at least two such games.

