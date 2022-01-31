Advertisement

Oscar Tshiebwe named Naismith Trophy Player of the Week

Big O averaged 19 points and 18 rebounds per game in two wins last week.
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a basket during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kentucky won 80-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky star forward Oscar Tshiebwe has been named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week.

Big O averaged 19 points and 18 rebounds per game in two wins last week against Mississippi State and No. 5 Kansas.

He recorded 21 points and 22 rebounds against the Bulldogs on Tuesday, becoming the first UK player to have a 20-20 performance since Mike Phillips had two such games in 1976. He then added 17 points and 14 rebounds against the Jayhawks on Sunday.

Tshiebwe leads the country in rebounds per game (15.1), offensive rebounds per game (5.1), offensive rebounding percentage (20.1%) and defensive rebound percentage (36.5%). He has amassed 317 total rebounds on the season, 46 more than the next closest player this season.

The 255-pound forward has five 20 or more rebounding efforts, tying Blake Griffin and Tim Duncan for the most by a major-conference player since 1996-97. Only one other player has at least two such games.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car near UK’s campus
We are still tracking a potentially high impact winter storm later this week. There is still...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warm surge before more wintry changes
Mi Finca is deemed a total loss after an early morning fire.
Popular Stanton restaurant destroyed in fire
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP trooper ‘stable’ after being shot in Cynthiana; suspect in custody

Latest News

UK beat Kansas Saturday night.
Keion Brooks Jr. named SEC Player of the Week
Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford reacts after the NFC Championship NFL football game against...
Rams advance to Super Bowl with thrilling 20-17 win over Niners
Rhyne Howard scored 23 points in the loss.
Pointer rallies No. 12 LSU women past Kentucky 78-69
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard...
Bengals stun Chiefs in OT, advance to first Super Bowl since 1988