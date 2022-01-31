Pointer rallies No. 12 LSU women past Kentucky 78-69

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Khayla Pointer scored 19 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter as No. 12 LSU pulled away from struggling Kentucky 78-69, giving first-year Tigers coach Kim Mulkey her 650th career win.

Alexis Morris added 20 points for the Tigers, who trailed 54-48 entering the fourth quarter after an 8-0 Kentucky run. Pointer opened the final quarter with a layup and followed it up with a 3-pointer to tie the game. Pointer was 6 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the period as LSU made 9 of 13 field goals and 11 of 13 free throws with no turnovers.

Rhyne Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Kentucky. With her 23 points, Howard moved into second place on Kentucky’s career scoring list. The Cleveland, Tennessee, native passed A’dia Mathies, who scored 2,014 points in her career. Howard now has 2,023 points in her UK career.

The Wildcats (9-9, 2-6 SEC) have lost six of their last seven games. UK hosts Texas A&M February 6 at 12:00.

