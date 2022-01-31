Two people taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Smith Street.

According to Major Bowman with Lexington Fire, one of those people has life-threatening injuries.

The reported shooting happened a little after 1:00 p.m. It led police to the Coolavin Apartments area, where our crew saw three people taken into custody around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

The area has since been cleared.

We have reached out to Lexington police for more information, but they can’t release any other information yet.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.