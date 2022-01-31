Advertisement

Two people taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

There was a reported shooting around 1:00 p.m. at the 400 block of Smith Street.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Smith Street.

According to Major Bowman with Lexington Fire, one of those people has life-threatening injuries.

The reported shooting happened a little after 1:00 p.m. It led police to the Coolavin Apartments area, where our crew saw three people taken into custody around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

The area has since been cleared.

We have reached out to Lexington police for more information, but they can’t release any other information yet.

We’ll keep you updated.

