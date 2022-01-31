Advertisement

Rams advance to Super Bowl with thrilling 20-17 win over Niners

The Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford reacts after the NFC Championship NFL football game against...
Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford reacts after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play after Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured by Aaron Donald.

Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP trooper ‘stable’ after being shot in Cynthiana; suspect in custody
File image
‘It is degrading:’ Ky. man sentenced 43 years in federal prison for kidnapping
FILE - In this March 30, 2004, file photo, Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view....
COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow Squalls Move Through

Latest News

Rhyne Howard scored 23 points in the loss.
Pointer rallies No. 12 LSU women past Kentucky 78-69
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard...
Bengals stun Chiefs in OT, advance to first Super Bowl since 1988
Transy sweeps Bluffton
Transylvania sweeps doubleheader vs. Bluffton
Morehead State loses at Murray State.
Murray State downs Morehead State in OVC 1st-place showdown