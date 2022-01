LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bomb threats forced students to evacuate from Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School Monday afternoon.

School leaders say the threats came within a few minutes of each other.

Officials say all students were evacuated safely and dismissal was delayed.

Police are currently investigating.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.