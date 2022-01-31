Advertisement

State’s positivity rate drops below 30%; over 4K new cases announced

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,950 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 1,160,558 cases. As of Monday, 2,413 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 454 are in the ICU, and 232 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 28.49% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 1,219 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 14 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 12,960.

