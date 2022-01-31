Wheeler named finalist for Bob Cousy Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named a Top 10 finalist for the Bob Cousy award, given annually to the nation’s top point guard.

Wheeler leads the SEC and ranks third nationally with 6.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.8 points per game for UK.

This is the second consecutive season Wheeler is leading the SEC in assists after he paced the conference in both assists and assist-to-turnover ratio at Georgia last season. His 193 assists in 2020-21 broke Georgia’s previous single-season assists record by 24 dimes despite a shortened season.

Wheeler’s current rate of 6.95 assists per game is a shade behind Tyler Ulis’ 7.03 average when he set the UK single-season assists record in 2015-16 with 246 dimes.

With Wheeler directing the offense, UK has scored 90 or more points in six games this season.

