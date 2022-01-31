Advertisement

Woodford Reserve holding national sweepstakes for Double Double Oaked Bourbon

The Woodford Reserve will soon release its Double Double Oaked Bourbon, and this year, you have...
The Woodford Reserve will soon release its Double Double Oaked Bourbon, and this year, you have a chance to win an opportunity to buy a bottle.(Woodford Reserve)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Reserve will soon release its Double Double Oaked Bourbon, and this year, you have a chance to win an opportunity to buy a bottle.

It’s the first time Woodford Reserve has offered a national sweepstakes for one of its most sought-after bourbons.

If you win the sweepstakes, you can buy a bottle from the distillery in Versailles.

You can enter now through Feb. 8.

Winners will be selected on Feb. 10. Once selected, you have until April 10 to buy a bottle. To enter the sweepstakes, you can click here.

Double Double Oaked, which has developed a passionate following among bourbon lovers, will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
We are still tracking a potentially high impact winter storm later this week. There is still...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warm surge before more wintry changes
Mi Finca is deemed a total loss after an early morning fire.
Popular Stanton restaurant destroyed in fire
Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car near UK’s campus
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP trooper ‘stable’ after being shot in Cynthiana; suspect in custody

Latest News

LeeQuan Taylor
Man charged with shooting state trooper due in court Monday
Child seriously hurt after being shot in Lexington
4-year-old shot in the head in Lexington
Home hit at least four times by gunfire
Shots fired into Lexington home with children inside
Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car near UK’s campus