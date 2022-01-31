Woodford Reserve holding national sweepstakes for Double Double Oaked Bourbon
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Reserve will soon release its Double Double Oaked Bourbon, and this year, you have a chance to win an opportunity to buy a bottle.
It’s the first time Woodford Reserve has offered a national sweepstakes for one of its most sought-after bourbons.
If you win the sweepstakes, you can buy a bottle from the distillery in Versailles.
You can enter now through Feb. 8.
Winners will be selected on Feb. 10. Once selected, you have until April 10 to buy a bottle. To enter the sweepstakes, you can click here.
Double Double Oaked, which has developed a passionate following among bourbon lovers, will also be available in limited quantities at select Kentucky retailers.
