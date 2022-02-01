Advertisement

Beshear reports over 8K new COVID cases, positivity rate continues to decline

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 8,759 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,169,097 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,401 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 443 are in the ICU, and 244 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 27.51% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 2,457 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 15 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 12,975.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man dies after being hit by car near UK’s campus
Winter storm is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant winter storm threat for later this week
Child seriously hurt after being shot in Lexington
4-year-old shot in the head in Lexington
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Impact Late Week
There was a reported shooting around 1:00 p.m. at the 400 block of Smith Street.
Three people charged in connection with Lexington shooting

Latest News

In the aftermath of the 2009 ice storm, some people were without electricity for up to two...
Mercer Co. officials get ready for approaching winter storm
An all-clear signal has been given at Kentucky State University after the school was placed on...
WATCH | All-clear given at Kentucky State University following bomb threat
The Lexington Police Department said three people have been charged in connection with a...
WATCH | Three people charged in connection with Lexington shooting
Ky. utility companies prepare for potentially dangerous, damaging ice storm
WATCH | Ky. utility companies prepare for potentially dangerous, damaging ice storm