Big first-half run lifts Morehead State past Tennessee Tech
The Eagles ended the first half on a 24-2 run.
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Morehead State used a 22-0 first-half run to beat Tennessee Tech 70-56 Monday night on the road.
The Eagles had 24 assists on 30 made baskets to improve to 17-6, 9-1 in conference play.
Morehead State finished the first half on a 24-2 run to take a 42-21 lead at halftime.
Johni Broome scored a game-high 16 points.
Morehead State turns around and plays Tennessee Tech again in three days at home.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.