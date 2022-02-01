Advertisement

Big first-half run lifts Morehead State past Tennessee Tech

The Eagles ended the first half on a 24-2 run.
The Eagles improve to 9-1 in the OVC.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Morehead State used a 22-0 first-half run to beat Tennessee Tech 70-56 Monday night on the road.

The Eagles had 24 assists on 30 made baskets to improve to 17-6, 9-1 in conference play.

Morehead State finished the first half on a 24-2 run to take a 42-21 lead at halftime.

Johni Broome scored a game-high 16 points.

Morehead State turns around and plays Tennessee Tech again in three days at home.

