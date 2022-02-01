Cameras that scan license plates to be installed in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New high-tech cameras designed to fight crime will soon be going up around Lexington.

The city is partnering with a company called Flock Safety. As part of a pilot program with the National Police Foundation, Flock will install 25 fixed cameras that automatically scan-and-store license plate numbers.

Police told council the cameras will not be used for traffic enforcement.

Instead, they will be used as an investigative tool, such as identifying stolen cars or looking for cars associated with missing people.

The cameras will be installed over the next few weeks. The locations are not known yet.

Police told us more details will be released about the program soon.

