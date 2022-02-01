Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Winter Storm Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - My concern is growing for a significant amount of freezing rain and sleet to cause big time issues across much of Kentucky Thursday and Thursday night. Moral of the story, a true ice storm is possible for many areas.

In addition to the potential for significant icing, we are also facing the potential for heavy rain. This heavy rain may cause some, at least, local flooding issues to develop.

Let’s get you a new breakdown:

FREEZING RAIN/SLEET

Temps crash from west to east late Wednesday night and Thursday.

As this happens, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front.

Areas of western and northern Kentucky get in on the icy action first and that comes as early as late Wednesday night. That slowly sinks toward the south and east Thursday.

Sleet may really add up for some parts of the region. Sleet is better than freezing rain as it doesn’t stick to power lines.

The greatest threat for significant amounts of freezing rain will be across western, northern and central Kentucky. This whole potential is slowly sinking farther south.

The ice storm potential is now my number one threat.

FLOODING

Heavy rain is likely to fall across much of the state Wednesday through Thursday.

A general 1″-3″ will be possible with locally higher amounts.

Flash flooding and general flooding will both be possible.

SNOW

Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.

That said, there is more of a trend to try and get some better snows south of the Ohio River into the state.

Any deviation in where the front slows down could result in better snow chances around here.

TEMPS

Readings can spike into the 50s ahead of the front.

A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through.

The temp map late Wednesday and early Thursday may feature a more than 30 degree difference from west-east across the state.

Lows by the weekend can reach the single digits once again. Can we go below zero? I can’t say no.

