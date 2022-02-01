Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Williamsburg

(MGN ONLINE)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department announced a death investigation following a report of an unresponsive man on Monday.

Late Monday afternoon, Williamsburg police were called about a man under the US Highway 25-W bridge.

Police said the man was identified as Joel L. Terrell, 48, and confirmed he was dead.

They said no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

