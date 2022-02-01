Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant winter storm threat for later this week
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll be very mild today and that’s the only good thing we have in this forecast. Heavy rain rolls in on Wednesday and that is just the beginning of a very messy situation!
This forecast has all kinds of potential! Rounds of heavy rain will blow in on Wednesday. This is the first part of our multi-pronged system.
Let’s break down the threats:
FLOODING
- Heavy rain is likely to fall across much of the state Wednesday through Thursday.
- A general 1″-4″ will be possible with locally higher amounts.
- Flash flooding and general flooding will both be possible.
- This is my greatest concern as of right now.
FREEZING RAIN/SLEET
- Temps crash from west to east late Wednesday night and Thursday.
- As this happens, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front.
- The greatest threat for significant amounts of freezing rain will be across western and central Kentucky with the majority of that coming later in the day.
- The extent of the ice is still not known nor is the area of greatest impact.
SNOW
- Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.
- A period of light snow will be possible by Thursday night with another one possible Friday.
- Any deviation in where the front slows down could result in better snow chances around here.
- Snow is the lowest chance out of the 4 precipitation types.
TEMPS
- Readings can spike into the 50s ahead of the front.
- A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through.
- The temp map late Wednesday and early Thursday may feature a more than a 30-degree difference from the west-east across the state.
- Lows by the weekend can reach the single digits once again.
