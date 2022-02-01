Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant winter storm threat for later this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll be very mild today and that’s the only good thing we have in this forecast. Heavy rain rolls in on Wednesday and that is just the beginning of a very messy situation!

This forecast has all kinds of potential! Rounds of heavy rain will blow in on Wednesday. This is the first part of our multi-pronged system.

Let’s break down the threats:

FLOODING

Heavy rain is likely to fall across much of the state Wednesday through Thursday.

A general 1″-4″ will be possible with locally higher amounts.

Flash flooding and general flooding will both be possible.

This is my greatest concern as of right now.

FREEZING RAIN/SLEET

Temps crash from west to east late Wednesday night and Thursday.

As this happens, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front.

The greatest threat for significant amounts of freezing rain will be across western and central Kentucky with the majority of that coming later in the day.

The extent of the ice is still not known nor is the area of greatest impact.

SNOW

Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.

A period of light snow will be possible by Thursday night with another one possible Friday.

Any deviation in where the front slows down could result in better snow chances around here.

Snow is the lowest chance out of the 4 precipitation types.

TEMPS

Readings can spike into the 50s ahead of the front.

A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through.

The temp map late Wednesday and early Thursday may feature a more than a 30-degree difference from the west-east across the state.

Lows by the weekend can reach the single digits once again.

