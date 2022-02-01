Teenager charged in connection to bomb threats at Franklin Co. Schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp sent out a message that will likely bring some calm to his community - he says Kentucky State Police made an arrest Monday night in connection to bomb threats at two of their schools.

18-year-old Kimerion Craddock is charged with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, according to Kentucky State Police.

The bomb threats came in prior to dismissal at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Both Franklin County High School and Western Hills High School received separate bomb threats specific to their high school. Frankfort Police say the bomb threats came in the form of automated phone calls, which came in to each high school at the same time this afternoon.

Kopp says all the students were evacuated from the buildings under bomb threat protocol and moved to a safe location where they were dismissed.

”Whatever we need to do to protect our students and staff, we’re going to do, and whatever help we receive, we’ll be thankful for,” said Kopp.

Kopp showed his appreciation for all involved in ensuring the safety of students and staff, including school resource officers, local police and KSP. Frankfort Police say Lexington Police and University of Kentucky Police were also called in to assist with sweeps of the schools.

But he said it still caused major disruptions not just in learning, but also in dismissing students.

“When you have to take students out of the building in a very quick manner, some students drive to school and in a lot of cases they left stuff inside,” Kopp said. “They have to wait until we get an all clear from our law enforcement partners to go back inside.”

Which is why he expressed his intent to work with law enforcement and identify where these threats came from. Monday night, he delivered a message which likely put the minds of parents at ease.

“After a thorough investigation and excellent police work, the Kentucky State Police were able to make an arrest tonight...and we will always prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said Kopp in a voicemail sent to the Franklin Co. Schools community.

In the message, Kopp also mentioned that the safety of students and staff remains their highest priority. Along those lines, Frankfort Police say they will take extra steps to provide more security on those campuses Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.