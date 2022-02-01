Advertisement

Lexington city leaders making plans ahead of major winter weather

Just days after snow covered much of central Kentucky, it looks like we’ll soon get ice.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just days after snow covered much of central Kentucky, it looks like we’ll soon get ice.

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Winter Storm Ahead

“We are prepared for any other disruption to streets and roads and other infrastructure,” said John Bobel with Lexington Emergency Management.

Bobel said he hopes the upcoming ice storm won’t be as bad as the one in 2003. That much ice damaged power lines, leaving homes without heat.

“It was very difficult to get around. We needed to make sure that people who were without power for a long period of time were sheltered,” Bobel said.

Looking ahead, Lexington city officials have reached out to the Red Cross about the possibility of needing shelters. The city is also meeting with utility crews to discuss power plans in case there are outages.

Ky. utility companies prepare for potentially dangerous, damaging ice storm

Officials are telling people not to panic but they say it’s important to be prepared for whatever may happen.

“Make sure your cell phones are charged. Make sure if you have an alternative heating source in your home that that’s ready to go,” Bobel said.

And in case it gets too cold, Bobel said to start thinking of places to stay.

“There’s nothing wrong with neighbors getting together and having an aggregate plan so everyone can shelter together,” Bobel said.

Officials said if you use a generator, be sure to keep it outside and at least 20 feet away from your home.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

