Advertisement

Lexington hardware store sees lots of business as winter storm heads to the region

Threats of a potential ice storm has some folks preparing ahead of time
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Threats of a potential ice storm has some folks preparing ahead of time. Hardware stores are seeing people come in to pick up salt and shovels, along with necessities like batteries and flashlights.

Chevy Chase Hardware in Lexington was packed with customers on Tuesday, and the manager, Will Edwards, said it’s actually been like that the past few weeks. It’s mainly full of people searching for things like ice melt, propane, fire starters and shovels.

Edwards suggests you make sure you get your batteries and flashlights now, as well as an ice scraper. He does suggest leaving those ice scrapers in your house, because once your car is covered it will be hard to get out.

Edwards said they’ve had to go out of state to get winter weather goods because so many places are in need right now, but supply chain issues are making it hard for store owners to get the supplies they need.

One shopper, Joy Brin, said she wasn’t nearly as prepared as she should have been for the last snow, but wasn’t going to repeat that same mistake for this upcoming winter storm.

“Well to get ready, this is going to be the first time ahead of the snow, I got some ice and snow melt, and a shovel. Because I’ve been using a toddler sized shovel and that ain’t doing the trick. Hopefully now that I’m ready we won’t get it and then I’ll be all good,” Brin said.

Edwards said he expects the store to get busier as we get closer to the storm.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man dies after being hit by car near UK’s campus
Winter storm is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant winter storm threat for later this week
Child seriously hurt after being shot in Lexington
4-year-old shot in the head in Lexington
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Impact Late Week
There was a reported shooting around 1:00 p.m. at the 400 block of Smith Street.
Three people charged in connection with Lexington shooting

Latest News

New high-tech cameras designed to fight crime will soon be going up around Lexington.
Cameras that scan license plates to be installed in Lexington
WATCH | Cameras that scan license plates to be installed in Lexington
WATCH | Cameras that scan license plates to be installed in Lexington
Mercer Co. officials get ready for approaching winter storm
WATCH | Mercer Co. officials get ready for approaching winter storm
Which Ky. counties had biggest COVID-19 case surge in January?
WATCH | Which Ky. counties had biggest COVID-19 case surge in January?