Mercer Co. officials get ready for approaching winter storm

In the aftermath of the 2009 ice storm, some people were without electricity for up to two weeks. When that happened, some made dangerous decisions on how to stay warm.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in parts of central Kentucky remember all too well how devastating ice storms can be.

A powerful storm created lots of problems in Mercer County 13 years ago.

Officials say it is hard to believe how nice the weather is Tuesday with a potential winter storm in the forecast for later this week, and they’re concerned it could be a repeat of 2009.

They’re loading up a trailer with supplies in the event the county has to put warming centers in place.

“We have a trailer going down in case we have to set up warming centers,” said Mercer Co. Judge-Executive Scott Moseley. “So, this is going to be set ready to go, in a moment’s notice.”

They are concerned about power outages. In the aftermath of the 2009 ice storm, some people were without electricity for up to two weeks. When that happened, some made dangerous decisions on how to stay warm.

“People were bringing grills into the house. Charcoal grills. Do not do that. You don’t want to have anything that’s going to put off carbon monoxide,” said Moseley. “Generators are a big help, but they can be dangerous. You need to make sure they are away from windows that could bring a draft in.”

In 2009, Mercer County officials worked to get help to people out in the county, especially the elderly. Now, they are working on similar plans.

“I have been in conference with the director of emergency management, along with the mayor of Harrodsburg to get a game plan together in case we run into problems like we had in 2009,” said Moseley.

Local health leaders say people should also consider filling up their bath tabs with water before the weather comes, in the event power is again knocked out to the local water plant.

Mercer County officials say cots, generators, blankets, masks, and food supplies are being prepared if needed.

