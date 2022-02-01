Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man dies after being hit by car near UK’s campus
Winter storm is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant winter storm threat for later this week
Child seriously hurt after being shot in Lexington
4-year-old shot in the head in Lexington
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Impact Late Week
There was a reported shooting around 1:00 p.m. at the 400 block of Smith Street.
Three people charged in connection with Lexington shooting

Latest News

Lexington city leaders preparing for potential ice storm
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 8K new COVID cases, positivity rate continues to decline
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’