Retired Ky. police officer stresses how dangerous suspect on the run is

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say Woodrow Lamb remains on the run after shooting a man during a robbery Sunday night in Rockcastle County.

We are learning new information about the man wanted in connection with that violent home invasion. We have learned Lamb had just recently been released from prison.

Lamb was sentenced to state and federal time in the early 2000s for trying to kill a police officer. That now-retired officer, Barry Adams, says the public needs to know how dangerous Lamb is.

Adams was a police officer in Mt. Vernon back in 2001.

He says one day Lamb was leaving the Rockcastle County courthouse and there was a chase. Adams says Lamb fired shots at his cruiser during that chase, bullets narrowly missing him.

Adams believes Lamb fully meant to kill him.

Lamb would eventually plead guilty in connection with shooting at Adams, along with other federal gun and drug charges. He would serve 20 years in prison.

He was released in September 2021 and was still under federal supervised release at the time of Sunday’s violent home invasion. Lamb was last seen in a gray car with license plate 008 PRC.

