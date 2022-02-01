Which Ky. counties had biggest COVID-19 case surge in January?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Fayette County and two other central Kentucky counties started 2022 among the counties with the biggest surges in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The impact of the omicron wave of coronavirus infections brought 25,825 new cases in Fayette County which translates into a 43 percent increase in January compared to the month before.

Fayette County’s increase was the fourth highest in the state behind Shelby County (47 percent), Woodford County (45 percent) and Jessamine County (44 percent).

While cases climbed quickly in January, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky posted a decline in new COVID-19 cases last week. He said Monday it’s an early sign that the state’s worst surge of the pandemic could be cresting.

Beshear says statewide COVID-19 cases totaled 74,376 last week, compared with 81,473 the prior week. That ended a string of weekly increases fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

But the governor offered a cautionary update. He says coronavirus-related hospitalizations are close to the highest statewide level of the pandemic and the state’s virus-related death toll continues to mount and could surpass 13,000 this week

