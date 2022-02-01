Wolford leaving Kentucky for Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops is in the market for an offensive line coach.

Eric Wolford has reportedly accepted the same position on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. He is leaving Kentucky after spending just one season with the Wildcats.

UK’s Big Blue Wall finished this season as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Stoops should likely have plenty of options in finding a new offensive line coach.

Eric Wolford has accepted the @AlabamaFTBL OL job after just one season at @UKFootball and will replace Doug Marrone, who’s expected to return to the NFL, sources tell ESPN. BamaOnLine first reported Alabama was targeting Wolford. Marrone was previously HC for Jags and Bills. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.