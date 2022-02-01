Wolford leaving Kentucky for Alabama
He spent one season in Lexington as the offensive line coach.
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops is in the market for an offensive line coach.
Eric Wolford has reportedly accepted the same position on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. He is leaving Kentucky after spending just one season with the Wildcats.
UK’s Big Blue Wall finished this season as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Stoops should likely have plenty of options in finding a new offensive line coach.
