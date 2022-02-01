Advertisement

Wolford leaving Kentucky for Alabama

He spent one season in Lexington as the offensive line coach.
Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford runs a drill during an NCAA college football...
Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford runs a drill during an NCAA college football practice in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops is in the market for an offensive line coach.

Eric Wolford has reportedly accepted the same position on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. He is leaving Kentucky after spending just one season with the Wildcats.

UK’s Big Blue Wall finished this season as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Stoops should likely have plenty of options in finding a new offensive line coach.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After becoming infected with COVID-19, Milligan began experiencing hallucinations, tingling and...
‘Something we need to pay attention to:’ UK doctors treat Ky. woman for COVID-induced psychosis
Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car near UK’s campus
We are still tracking a potentially high impact winter storm later this week. There is still...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warm surge before more wintry changes
Mi Finca is deemed a total loss after an early morning fire.
Popular Stanton restaurant destroyed in fire
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP trooper ‘stable’ after being shot in Cynthiana; suspect in custody

Latest News

Kentucky guard Kellan Grady (31) celebrates making three pointer during the first half of an...
Kentucky jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) passes under pressure from Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot...
Wheeler named finalist for Bob Cousy Award
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a basket during the second half of an NCAA college...
Oscar Tshiebwe named Naismith Trophy Player of the Week
UK beat Kansas Saturday night.
Keion Brooks Jr. named SEC Player of the Week