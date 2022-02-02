Advertisement

86-year-old Bengals fan headed to the Super Bowl thanks to community fundraiser

‘I love you. God bless you. Who dey!’
Bengals fan's emotional reaction to win goes viral
Bengals fan's emotional reaction to win goes viral
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jim Lipscomb watched the first Bengals game in person at Nippert Stadium in 1968.

Some 51 years later, on Feb. 13, he’ll be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles watching the Bengals play in the Super Bowl.

Lipscomb, 86, became internet famous earlier this week when a video of him celebrating the AFC Championship Game win went viral on social media.

“I was sitting there sobbing my eyes out,” Lipscomb told FOX19 Monday. “I just couldn’t picture the Bengals in the Super Bowl, and I just cried my eyes out.”

Afterward, a fundraiser started online to help get him to Los Angeles. It hit its goal Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night, Lipscomb posted to social media to thank everyone who helped make his dream come true.

“People of the world, I bless you,” he said. “You have done something that many people would not think of doing. You have been such a wonderful, wonderful bunch of people that have taken me under your wing. I appreciate it. I love you. God bless you. Who dey!”

GRANDPA IS GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!!

Posted by Lizzie Eschenbrenner on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man dies after being hit by car near UK’s campus
Winter storm is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant winter storm threat for later this week
Child seriously hurt after being shot in Lexington
4-year-old shot in the head in Lexington
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Impact Late Week
There was a reported shooting around 1:00 p.m. at the 400 block of Smith Street.
Three people charged in connection with Lexington shooting

Latest News

Frankfort seniors get tattoos
Seniors at Ky. nursing home get temporary tattoos
Frankfort seniors get fake tattoos
Frankfort seniors get fake tattoos
Pete Davidson is coming to EKU.
Pete Davidson coming to EKU in March
New high-tech cameras designed to fight crime will soon be going up around Lexington.
Cameras that scan license plates to be installed in Lexington
WATCH | Cameras that scan license plates to be installed in Lexington
WATCH | Cameras that scan license plates to be installed in Lexington