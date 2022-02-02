Be prepared: Power outages likely with incoming ice storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re likely to see widespread power outages with the potential for an ice storm.

However, there are some things you can do to make sure your appliances and home stay safe.

Todd Houston, with the Lexington Fire Department, says people need to take steps to prepare in advance of this ice storm.

Houston says his crews primarily respond to downed power lines when we get storms, like the one heading our way this week. The resulting outages can lead to dangers within the home as people try to warm up.

Houston says people should avoid turning on gas stoves to heat their home because of the carbon monoxide it can release into the home.

He said people should instead have blankets and other emergency supplies ready to stay warm, and open freezers and refrigerators as little as possible to keep their perishable goods cold.

Houston says now is the time to go out and get what you need before the rains turn to ice.

“The time to prepare is not when it’s hitting you, because then you can’t get out and get what you need,” Houston said. “So, get what you need before it hits and before it happens, and that way you don’t have to go out in the middle of it. If you need help, call 911. Like I said, we’re not close and we’re still gonna be there if you need us for anything.”

Houston says this can pose a danger to his crews as well. He asks that anyone dealing with outages in the coming days be patient and know that they are moving as quickly as they can in the icy conditions.

