Advertisement

Beshear reports declining positivity rate, lowest case total for a Wednesday since Dec.

Beshear reports declining positivity rate, lowest case total for a Wednesday since Dec.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 7,406 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 1,176,470 cases. As of Wednesday, 2,438 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 448 are in the ICU, and 219 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 26.78% positivity rate. Of Wednesday new cases, 2,094 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 12,996.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Significant winter storm
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant icing event possible
Winter storm is possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant winter storm threat for later this week
ice
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Winter Storm Ahead
Police said around 11:30 Sunday night, 44-year-old Woodrow Lamb was the intruder of a home on...
Retired Ky. police officer stresses how dangerous suspect on the run is
Road reopens after serious Lexington crash
Man dies after being hit by car near UK’s campus

Latest News

Emergency management officials in Woodford County are telling city departments they need to be...
Woodford Co. going ‘all hands on deck’ for ice storm response
The Nest holding community diaper drive for families in need
According to police, say 43-year-old Dtonio Rutherford is the suspect in the January 6 armed...
Lexington police arrest suspect in connection with convenience store robbery
Governor Andy Beshear holds a press conference about winter storms expected to hit the...
Beshear declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm