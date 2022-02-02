Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Ice Storm Warning Thursday/Thursday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain continues to overspread the state today as our major winter storm gets set to slam into the region tonight through early Friday. This system will bring freezing rain, sleet and some snow with it. The ice could be damaging for many areas.

Let’s get into the latest breakdown:

FREEZING RAIN/SLEET

Temps crash from west to east late this evening through Thursday Thursday.

As this happens, freezing rain and sleet show up just behind a slow-moving front with the first round into western Kentucky by late this evening.

That slowly sinks toward the south and east overnight into Thursday.

A large chunk of the state is likely to get in on an out and out ice storm. Amounts of .25″-.75″ may be common with the chance for locally higher amounts.

Those kinds of totals can lead to power outages and tree damage.

Sleet may really add up for some parts of the north. Sleet is better than freezing rain as it doesn’t stick to power lines.

SNOW

Much of the snow associated with this system is likely to our west and northwest.

That doesn’t mean we get shut out of snow. Areas of northern Kentucky can pick up on a few inches of snow.

Lighter snows can fall farther south late Thursday night and Friday. Light accumulations will then be possible.

TEMPS

Readings spike into the 50s ahead of the front.

A 20-30 degree temp drop in an hour or two is likely when the front moves through Thursday.

The temp map late tonight and early Thursday may feature a more than 30 degree difference from west-east across the state.

Lows by Saturday morning can reach the single digits once again. Can we go below zero? There’s a chance.

FLOODING

Heavy rain is likely to fall across much of the state through Thursday.

A general 1″-3″ will be possible with locally higher amounts.

Flash flooding and general flooding will both be possible on, at least, a local scale.

